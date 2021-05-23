NSCDC busts oil vandals in Lagos , promises to fight on

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has busted an attempt to siphon Premium Motor Spirit ( PMS) generally referred to as petrol in Iyana- Odo area of Lagos State.

This is contained in a statement signed and released by Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1, (ASC1) Oluwaseun Abolurin, the command’s spokesperson in Lagos State on Saturday.

The statement stated that the NSCDC personnel on patrol at Iyana – Odo area in the Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State busted the syndicates on May 22 at 0335 a.m.

The statement said that the suspected vandals planned to load a-30,000-litre -capacity truck with PMS but for the gallant efforts of the NSCDC personnel.

“However, the suspected syndicates met their waterloo as the NSCDC operatives on patrol were hinted by the Command’s robust ‘Community-Based Intelligence Network’ that busted them at the scene of the crime,” the statement said.

According to…