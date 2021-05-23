PDP governors express concern on EFCC’s probe of party finances

PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) on Saturday expressed concern over the move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the party’s finance.

The forum in a statement by its Director-General, Mr CID Maduabum, in Abuja, said that the PDP was up to date in submission of it yearly financial account to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by the Constitution.

Maduabum said that the PDP governors were not aware that INEC made any complaints to EFCC on PDP’s returns.

He said the recent invitation of PDP officials by the EFCC raised some concerns on the impartiality of the anti-graft agency.

Maduabum said PDP as a political party was accountable to its members and the general public for its actions.

”The PDP governors were concerned that it was a misplaced priority and move to silence political opposition,” the DG said.

He advised the EFCC’s new leadership to learn from the mistakes of its predecessors.

