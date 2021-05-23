Power generation falls by 6.72% in 7 days

…NDPHC shifts focus to distribution, transmission assets

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Power generation fell by 6.72 percent in the past seven days to 4,536.3 mega watts on Saturday, latest data from the industry has shown.

Figures from System Operator, SO, a semi-autonomous sector under Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, showed that at the start of the week on Sunday 16th May, generation stood at 4,863.6MW.

The fall was attributed to gas constraints and load rejection by electricity distribution companies, DisCos.

Close examination of the data also showed that generation was 4,730.6MW on Monday May 17. It fell further on last Tuesday by 0.67 percent to 4,698MW. Power generation fell again on last Wednesday by 2.21 percent to 4,536MW.

Generation however recovered last Thursday by 5.33 percent to stand at 4,839.1MW. It fell again last Friday by 11.6 percent to 4,277.8MW.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria,…