Sound policies,conducive environment key ingredients in ending migration,says UNESCO

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–GOOD socioeconomic policies coupled with emplacement of conducive environment are key ingredients in ending migration in sub sahara Africa,the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization,UNESCO, has said.

UNESCO’s observation came as a foundation under the aegis of Art for Humanity Foundation,advised against illegal migration, noting that migration without legal documentation posed great risk to migrants.

The global organisation which advocates peace through education, sciences and culture, noted that providing only quality education without good socioeconomic policies besides conducive environment for citizens cannot solve migration crisis.

Officer-in-Charge, UNESCO Multi-sectoral Regional Office in Abuja,Mr Lamine Sow, who spoke at a photo exhibition organised by the foundation to retell migration stories,attributed migration to given environment, policies, economy, social values and norms.

To this end,he urged…