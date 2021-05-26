FG set to unveil Batch 10 of  Digital Economy Projects

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government has concluded plans to launch Batch 10 of its National Policy and Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria.

The lunching will take place on Thursday 27th May 2021 by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

The projects include National Policy on Virtual Engagements in the Federal Public Institutions; Emergency Communications Centre, Akure, Ondo State; Digital Economy Centre, Federal University Gashua, Yobe State; Digital Economy Centre, Delta State University Abraka, Delta State; and Digital Economy Centre, Government Secondary School Rigasa (Main), Kaduna State.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy which revealed this through its Twitter handle on Wednesday, indicated that the event which would be held virtually would be graced by stakeholders in the industry.

