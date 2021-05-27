Anambra Gov’ship: I’m in race to build an economically viable State — Igwebuike Hygers

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Frontline contender for the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial race in the All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Igwebuike Ifeanyi Hygers has said the creation of an economically viable state where the enormous potentials of the state can be harnessed remains a possibility.

Dr Igwebuike was speaking to newsmen shortly after picking his nomination form at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He acknowledged that successive administration since the days of Dr Chris Ngige has consistently done their bit in the development of the state but none has been able to set a policy framework for continuity.

“This is not my first time contesting this very election, I have been in the race a couple of times before but the reason behind my consistency is that there is a particular thing that is missing and that is the foundation of the state.

”The state lacks foundation and there is no foundation. The state is a project and a project without a foundation…