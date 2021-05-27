Centre express worry over increasing out-of-school children, others

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s Children’s Day with the theme: “Unite to reverse the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children”, the Mothers And Marginalised Advocacy Centre, MAMA Centre, on Thursday decried the plight of thousands of Nigerian children who are denied access to basic means of survival.

The Centre also commended parents, guidance, teachers, caregivers, and every other individual or group who works tirelessly to promote healthy, safe, and secured space for children to survive and realise their potential.

In a press statement to mark the day in Lagos, and signed by its Executive Director, Chioma Kanu, MAMA Centre who stated that children are denied access to education, food, health, social support, water, sanitisation, and hygiene added that the COVID-19 pandemic has further aggravated the situation.

“We are concerned over the rising number of children lacking access to water around the world, and particularly Nigeria with a more disturbing figure…