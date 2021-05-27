No going back on Asaba resolutions —Southern Govs

….‘It’s time FG sheds weight’

By Dayo Johnson

THE Southern Governors Forum, yesterday, insisted that there was no going back on its Asaba resolutions, just as it called on the Federal Government to shed itself of the excess weight it has appropriated over time.

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said this during the Senate Committee Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Akure,…