We’re making conscious efforts to embrace emerging technologies ― FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said that the Federal Government is making conscious and sustained efforts for Nigeria to be at the forefront of new and emerging technologies, saying that Nigeria should not be excluded from any branch of Science and Technology.

Dr. Onu made the remarks at the 2nd interactive forum with the State Commissioners In charge of Science and Technology in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the Minister, “We have virtually concluded consultations with relevant stakeholders within the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Federal Government as it concerns Nanotechnology. We find nanotechnology to have applications in virtually all other technologies, including space, artificial intelligence, and robotics as it concerns improved productivity and reduction in size and cost.”

The Minister said that the Federal Government was determined to improve funding of Science, Technology, and…