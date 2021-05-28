Borno Govt resettles displaced persons occupying schools

The Borno Government has commenced resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) occupying school premises in Maiduguri.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for RRR, Malam Mustafa Gubio, said the development was not only in line with the administration’s commitment to close some camps and resettled willing households in their ancestral homes but also to make room for resumption of full academic activities in schools converted to camps.

Gubio said the displaced persons made up of over 500 households were given three options to choose going back to their ancestral homes, be given N100,000 subsidy to rent a house in Maiduguri or an apartment the newly completed housing estate in Auno village situated 25 kilometres from Maiduguri.

The Director General of SEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the exercise was being done in line with international protocols, particularly Kampala Convention.

“Everything is done by choice. We respect their dignity and all International…