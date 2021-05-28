Children’s Day: We must stop attack, violent acts against children — Commissioner

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Barrister Bukola Olaboopo has urged the government at different levels to put more efforts to ensure attack against children is completely eradicated.

She also sought the provision of adequate security around schools across the country so as not to make them a soft target for terrorists.

Speaking at the 2021 Children’s Day celebration held at Osogbo City Stadium, she said the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic exposed children to various violent acts, including rape, molestation and illegal hawking.

She also charged parents and guardians to desist from keeping their children with neighbours on the guise of trust, saying children are the best safe with parents or registered daycare centres.

As we are all aware, the adults, government and other stakeholders hold a sacred trust of providing safety and security for the children. There is therefore no duty more important than ensuring that the welfare…