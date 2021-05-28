EU gives TikTok a month to respond to consumer complaints

The European Commission said on Friday it has given the Chinese-owned video app TikTok one month to answer complaints from a European consumer group over its commercial practices.

The EU’s executive arm said it has started discussions involving the social media platform and the national consumer authorities following an alert launched earlier this year by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) about alleged breaches of consumers’ rights.

The Commission said some contractual terms in TikTok’s policies could be considered misleading and confusing for consumers, adding that concerns relating to issues including hidden marketing and advertising strategies targeting children were raised.

TikTok is hugely popular with teenagers and young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos.

In February, the BEUC filed a complaint with the European Commission and the network of consumer protection authorities against TikTok.

It argued that several terms in TikTok’s…