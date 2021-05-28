Who is Major General Faruk Yahaya, the new Chief of Army staff?

Major General Faruk Yahaya was born on 5 January 1966 in Sifawa and hails from Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He was granted Regular Combatant Commission as a member of 37 Regular Course on 22 September 1990 in the rank of Second Lieutenant with seniority in the same rank effective 27 September 1985. He is of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and a Masters’ Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

Major General Yahaya has attended several courses and performed creditably well among which are; Young Officers’ Course (Infantry), Machine Gun Platoon Commanders’ Course, Air Defence Platoon Commanders’ Course, Junior Course and Company Commanders’ Course. Others include Basic Range Management Course, Senior Course, Commanding Officers’ Course and Military Coordination Course. He is a fellow of the National Defence College Chile.

Major General Faruk Yahaya has held several command, instructional and…