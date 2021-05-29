Abia govt threatens indefinite closure of Ngwa mkt over traders’ unrest

. Revenue agents impoverishing us – traders

By Steve Oko Aba

Abia State Government has issued a stern warning to traders at the popular Ngwa Road Market Aba, threatening to shut down the market indefinitely if they continued to disrupt the ongoing renovation of the market.

Commissioner for Information who issued the threat in a release said that some misguided traders in the market who he alleged, had been benefitting from the age-long rot in the market, we’re planning to disrupt the peace in the market.

The government which vowed that no amount of blackmail by any trader would stop the ongoing renovation in the market advised traders to cooperate with the developer in their best interest.

It also threatened to deal with anyone flouting Government directives.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Aba read in part: ” The attention of Abia State Government has been drawn to an orchestrated protest by some unscrupulous individuals masquerading as traders at Ngwa Road…