Buhari good to us, we must thank Abacha for creating Ebonyi state ― Umahi

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Saturday said President Buhari “is good to Ebonyi State and we are not afraid to say it”.

Umahi who stated this during a live broadcast to commemorate his six years in office at the old Government House, Abakaliki, stated that “we must thank the late Gen. Sani Abacha for the creation of Ebonyi State”.

“We are deeply indebted to him. The spirit of our founding fathers is devoid of selfishness. We thank our founding fathers. Without them, we will not be celebrating today.

“These six years have been very challenging. The devaluation of the naira and turbulent economy. God has never left us.

“We are grateful as Ebonyi people. Phase one has started. We are grateful to God for that project. Abakaliki and the entire State will never be the same any longer.”

Umahi however mocked the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, saying that…