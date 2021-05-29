Please, save my life for sake of my children, woman with chronic kidney disease cries out

I’m Oge Azike, a wife and a mother of two boys. I used to be a teacher, then an interior designer before I was diagnosed of a chronic kidney disease in 2017.

I had battled with this kidney disease till 2019 when both of my kidneys failed. I started dialysis twice a week to clean the toxins from my system that my kidneys used to do without which I will die. We had in mind to save for a transplant but in 2020, Covid19 struck.

My husband lost his job, I had a lot of complications from my dialysis tunnel, (this is a site created through minor surgery for the dialysis to be carried out), hence I was not getting enough dialysis as I should get.

Things started going downhill for me. I even had another surgery to get a fistula(another form of access for dialysis) for my dialysis but this gave me a very terrible complication on my left arm which started swelling up. All we tried to save from kind people’s help has gone into trying to resolve this complication but it is…