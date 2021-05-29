Primaries: Somolu APC members protest at party’s secretariat in Lagos

By Dapo Akinrefon

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos, on Saturday, staged a peaceful protest at the party’s Secretariat on Acme Road, urging the party leadership to address what they termed “the illegal and unjustified cancellation APC primaries in Somolu LGA.”

In a protest letter addressed to the state chairman of the party, Mr Tunde Balogun and Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Local Government Election Committee of the APC, Somolu APC members, alleged that the “illegal and unlawful cancellation of the primaries” in the local government came as a rude shock.

The letter reads: “It is on record today that there was no news of violence in any of the eight wards in Somolu LGA.

“Our insistence that the council Secretariat should not be used for distribution and collation of the primaries materials and results that had been previously diverted and hijacked by the council chairman, (an aspirant in the primaries) in…