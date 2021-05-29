Some forces frustrating govt security efforts says Zamfara State govt

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Zamfara State Government, Saturday, said that some forces are bent on frustrating the efforts at addressing the security challenges in the state.

The government said in spite of employment of both kinetic and non-kinetic strategy to defeat the nagging problem of security, “the recent escalation in attacks by bandits in some parts of the State is a serious source of concern.

” It appears, or even certain, that some forces are bent on frustrating the efforts of this administration to address the security challenge.

” It is inconceivable that these attacks have been conducted despite the effective deployment of troops across all the blackspots in the State.”

In a statement by Zailani Bappa, the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications to Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the government is , therefore, requesting that special consideration should be given to Zamfara State in terms of the deployment of more forces for…