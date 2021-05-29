Ugwuanyi’s Sixth Year: Challenges, strides, verdicts

By Louis Amoke

A potent vision pulls in ideas, people, peace, development and other qualities. It creates the stamina and will to make change happen. It inspires individuals, diverse stakeholders and complementary democratic institutions to commit, to persist and to give their best.

Cut to the bone, this is the story of the Government of #Enugu State, under the adroit leadership of the state #Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi, as he circumspectly navigates the mid-term of his concluding tenure amid local, national and global governance challenges.

Leading from the front and directly confronting the avalanche of challenges crisscrossing the economy, dwindling resources, security and public health, in the last six years, Governor Ugwuanyi has simply proved that fear of God, passion, resilience, focus and inclusiveness represent the driving forces behind his administration’s success story.

Significantly, the foregoing challenges were the prevailing hurdles…