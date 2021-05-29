We’ll no longer tolerate banks frustrating contractors, projects in Rivers — Wike vows

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has vowed that he would no longer tolerate attempts by financial institutions frustrating or delay the delivery time of any development projects of his administration in the state.

This was following complaints that some banks that receive money and handle various payment schedules for his administration often fail to release agreed contract sum to contractors.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Aluu -Omagwa Road, Governor Wike said the state government would not hesitate to terminate any contract with any bank that withholds money meant for contracts unnecessarily, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike said: “Part of the problems we have is the banks. When you give contractors money, the banks will make sure that they delay the release of the money.

“The next time any of our contractors complain about their funds not…