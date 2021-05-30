Assassination of politicians not part of our agenda – IPOB

By Nwafor Sunday

Following report making the rounds that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, killed a former aide to Ex- President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, Emma Powerful, secretary of the organization, Sunday evening faulted the report, noting that the assassination of politicians is not part of their agenda.

IPOB was accused of murdering Gulak in Owerri, Imo state, following the sit-at-home order given by the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Gulak was killed by armed bandits on his way to Sam Mbakwe airport. According to a statement issued by the Imo state Police Commissioner, a yet to be identified “armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without…