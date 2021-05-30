clocking 50 means more targets, wins

By Gabriel Olawale

Deputy Director of Pharmacy at the National Orthopedic Hospital Igbobi, Lagos, Kingsley Ekwunife, clocked 50 yesterday.

In this interview, Ekwunife, who had his first degree in Pharmacy at the University of Nigeria, Nssuka, and Master’s degree in Clinical Pharmacy and Bio Pharmacy from the University of Lagos, shares his success story.

In 2014, the Fellow, West Africa Postgraduate College of Pharmacists, led a team to formulate the first World Health Organization, WHO, recommended hand sanitizer in Nigeria during the 2014 Ebola outbreak. Today, Ekwunife is being bestowed the Distinguished Service Award, DESA, by the Association of Hospital And Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria, AHAPN, Lagos State branch.

He is also being honoured with the Merit Award Winner, MAW, award by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Lagos branch.

What does clocking 50 mean to you?

I am excited to witness my 50th birthday. God has been so good to me, both in my career and…