CSOs storm NASS, call on Buhari to end killings

By Gabriel Ewepu & Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

A coalition of Civil Society Organisation, CSOs, Joint Action Civil Society Coalition, and Nigeria Mourns Secretariat, Friday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to urgently rise and stop incessant killings, bloodletting, and kidnappings across the country.

The group made the call during a march to the National Assembly, NASS, tagged ‘A National Day of Mourning and Remembrance for all Victims of Violent Killings Rally’, demanding that justice should be served to those who have lost their lives to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

The protesters were clad in black T-shirts, carrying placards with inscriptions such as #NigeriaBleeds #StopTheKillings #EnoughIsEnough #NigerianLivesMatter and #NigeriaMourns.

The peaceful protesters in their numbers also marched to the Federal Ministry of Justice and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to register their anger over how the federal government has failed to be…