Gov Emmanuel commissions medical gas plant in Akwa Ibom

…As Chair Council of Chiefs gets new official residence

… Additional 19.4 new road projects inaugurated in Ibesikpo, Uyo metropolis

As part of activities to mark the 6th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel in office, a Medical Gas and Vacuum Plant, at the Infectious Diseases Control Center, General Hospital, Ituk Mbang in Uruan Local Government Area, has been commissioned.

The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who performed the project inauguration described Governor Udom Emmanuel as a visionary, resourceful and purpose-driven leader whose pragmatic leadership style in the state has been felt through his people-oriented projects, noting with delight that the Governor’s performance has earned him respect even among other governors in the country.

Governor Tambuwal who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Governors are very proud of the Udom Emmanuel led administration in the…