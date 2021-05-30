Gov Yahaya Bello bags ‘icon on security’ award

The Association of Nigerians in Diaspora on Sunday bestowed its “Icon on Security” award on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Speaking at the presentation of the award, the President of the association, Comrade Mathew Ochigbo, said that the governor was selected following his sterling performance on security in Kogi state.

He said “we picked Bello because, among all the northern states and the North Central, in particular, the governor dedicated his time to the issue of security in Kogi state.

“There is serious security challenge in the country, especially in the northern states, but when we look at Kogi state, the governor has done tremendously well.

“The state has done very well in all issues, particularly on security, so we have to single him out to recognise him internationally.”

He added that Bello’s stand on coronavirus in the state is extremely commendable and “we have asked him to continue to do the good work for the benefit of the…