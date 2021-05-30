I can’t risk going to hell for anybody ― Toke Makinwa

By Ayo Onikoyi,

Celebrated on-air-personality, Toke Makinwa who has found a goldmine as a brand influencer and lifestyle entrepreneur has made a bit of a fuss about her wealthy status by stating that she’s at a point in life where she doesn’t have to take any nonsense from anyone.

The beautiful 35-year-old admitted in a recent tweet that she had gone beyond the stage when she had to lie and take anything that came her way to get along in life.

She tweeted, “Truth is, we, as you grow older you will realise how much easier it is to be straight up with yourself first. I hardly tell lies these days because to be honest, no one is feeding me. I don’t need to waste my own time sugar-coating words or not matching energy, everything will be okay.

To keep the 10 commandments these days is easy, I have suffered a lot on earth. Please, I can’t risk going to hell for anybody. It is either yes, no or maybe. I’m an adult, no need for games.”

Toke Makinwa has consistently been…