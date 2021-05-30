IPOB Sit-At-Home Order: Security beefed up in Asaba

…as Police deploys undercover officers

…as Army, Police dismantle Biafra flags

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SECURITY agencies have beefed up security in Asaba, the Delta State capital, following the hoisting of Biafra flags in some parts of the capital city.

The Indigenous People People of Biafra, IPOB had declared a sit-at-home, tomorrow Monday as part of activities to mark Biafra day.

The Vanguard that a combined team of Army and Police officers were patrolling the capital territory, removing the Biafra flags hoisted by suspected members of IPOB.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command, Sunday night, issued a statement warning members of the prescribed IPOB to keep off the State, saying that the police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness in the State.

The Command in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Bright Edafe, said; “the Command is aware of the threat of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their…