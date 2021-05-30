May 30: Ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home order — Udeogaranya

By
Headliners
-
1


IPOB
A protestor holds a banner in front of a Biafra flag as he takes part in a demonstration in Durban, South Africa, on May 30, 2019 during a Freedom March for Biafra held worldwide and organised by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence in 1967 that sparked a brutal 30-month civil war in Nigeria. (Photo / AFP

•IPOB Australia, commends MASSOB for shifting its sit-at-home

An Igbo leader and former Presidential Aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has urged Ndigbo to ignore the social media circulation trending around, urging them to stay at home on 30th May.

Udeogaranya spoke at a time the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Victoria Community in Australia,  disclosed that it will hold a  two-day candlelight dinner and procession programme between May 30 and May 31, 2021, in the heart of Melbourne, Australia, to remember Biafra’s fallen heroes.

Udeogaranya reminded Ndigbo that the national holiday for Dr….



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR