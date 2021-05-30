NDLEA arrests 10 online drug traffickers, seizes 107kg cocaine in fresh raids

By Kingsley Omonobi

… Intercepts heroin, meth going to Europe, UAE in Lagos

…Nabs 11 despatch motorcycles, car uwed for distributing drugs in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have launched fresh raids on online drug traffickers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, during which a young lady and her boyfriend as well as eight others were arrested and assorted drugs recovered from them.

The first suspect, 28-year-old Ese Patrick who sells her illicit substances through Instagram account; Ese’sOvenSecret, was tracked and arrested with some pieces of brownies ordered online by NDLEA’s undercover agents, on 21st May, 2021 and delivered by herself and her boyfriend in a Mercedes Benz car.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said “A follow up operation at her (Ese’s) residence led to the seizure of 400 grams of Arizona weed, which she uses in baking the brownies.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one…