New technology makes tumour cells to self destruct

Scientists at the University of Zurich have modified a common respiratory virus, called adenovirus, to act as a Trojan horse to deliver genes for cancer therapeutics directly into tumour cells.

This innovation could reduce the side effects of cancer therapy and may hold the solution to better delivery of Covid-19 related therapies directly to the lungs.

Unlike chemotherapy or radiotherapy, this approach does no harm to normal healthy cells.

Once inside tumour cells, the delivered genes serve as a blueprint for therapeutic antibodies, cytokines and other signaling substances, which are produced by the cancer cells themselves and act to eliminate tumors from the inside out.

“We trick the tumour into eliminating itself through the production of anti-cancer agents by its own cells,” says postdoctoral fellow Sheena Smith, who led the development of the delivery approach.

Research group leader Andreas Plueckthun explains:” The therapeutic agents, such as therapeutic…