On the increasing possibility of Nigeria’s disintegration (1)

By Douglas Anele

There is an interesting axiom or principle in metaphysics that any composite thing or entity, meaning anything that is composed of distinct parts or elements, can disintegrate or decompose when the conditions are right. That principle applies to animate and inanimate entities, natural and man-made objects, as well as to institutions and communities.

Moreover it appears that the more complex or heterogeneous an entity is, the greater the potential for disintegration. Since the evolution of humans or homo sapiens from the primate kingdom, societies have become increasingly complicated as a result of convergent historical, socio[1]cultural, economic and political factors, in addition to the incredible quantum leaps in human knowledge.

Of course, to create or build anything that requires putting together different components that are also made up of different parts is an extraordinarily arduous task. This explains why it is much easier to destroy than to build or…