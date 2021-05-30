Passing the security buck – Vanguard News

We are not amused by the exchange of truculent rhetoric between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over whose duty it is to protect the people from bandits and kidnappers.

While the PDP blames the governing party for its failure to provide the people with security, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, says banditry and kidnapping are “not federal offences”. He also accused the PDP of not understanding the country’s legal structure.

The exchange of hot words is hardly relevant at this point. The two major political parties were given adequate opportunities to secure the country which they failed to do because they lacked the patriotic vision and political will to bequeath the nation with a legal structure that can effectively protect the people. The PDP, in its 16 years of rule, failed to address the colonial and military legal system which concentrated security power in the hands of the Federal…