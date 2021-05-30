The Blood of BIAFRA — Femi Fani-Kayode

“And the Lord asked Cain, ‘where is thy brother Abel?’ And he said ‘I know not: am I my brother’s keeper?’

And the Lord said, ‘what have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground’- Genesis 4: 9-10.

Today is Biafra day. It is a day that has been set aside to honour the memory of the 3 to 5 million Biafran civilians that were killed in the Nigerian civil war which took place from 1967 to 1970.

It is pertinent to note that 95% of those that were killed were civilians and at least one million of them were innocent children who were purposely targetted and systematically and clinically starved to death.

This is one of the greatest war-time atrocities and barbaric acts of ethnic cleansing, mass murder and genocide in human history and the entire world sat by silently and watched with horror and disgust as the Nigerian state affected it with cold-blooded precision.

To use Macbeth’s infamous words in William Shakespeare’s famous…