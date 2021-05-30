Under-utilisation of Nigeria’s satellite in orbit

The fallout of the Federal Government’s failure to build on the progress made in the country’s space project since 2011 came to the fore on May 5, 2021 when the Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, Halilu Shaba, said in Abuja that inadequate satellite coverage hinders monitoring of bandits, terrorists and other criminals.

The story of Nigeria’s satellite journey is quite a sad one. On March 24, 2009, the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, NigComSat, Limited and China Great Wall Industry Corporation, CGWIC, signed a contract for the in-orbit delivery of the NigComSat-1R satellite. It was a replacement for the failed NigComSat-1 which was launched on May 13, 2007.

Subsequently, on December 19, 2011, NigComSat-1R, paid for with the insurance policy on the de-orbited NigComSat-1 according to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was successfully launched into orbit by China in Xichang. The satellite was designed…