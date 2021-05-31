ABCON charges BDC operators on corporate governance

Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has charged BDC operators to increase efforts in ensuring sound corporate governance practices and improved customer service in their operations.

ABCON President, Dr. Aminu Gwadabe, gave this charge in Lagos at the opening session of 2021 Annual ABCON Nationwide Training on BDC Operations.

Gwadabe stated that the training was organised in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) with the aim of improving professionalism and higher compliance level in the BDC sub sector as well as enhanced service delivery to forex end users.

BDCs, he noted, occupy a very important position and play critical roles in the nation’s foreign exchange market which are germain to achieving stable exchange rate and easy access to foreign exchange for members of the…