Buhari appoints Michael Akabogu as MD NSITF

—Former MD, 3 others to refund N181m

–Directs HoSF to dismiss former Head of procurement

—Approves implementation of Probe Report

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Michael Akabogu as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF.

The appointment of Dr. Akabogu followed the approval by the President for the reconstitution of the NSITF Management Board as well as the recommendations in the Report of the Presidential Joint Board and Audit Investigation Panel set up in July 2020 to investigate the infractions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and the Financial Regulations (FR) in the NSITF.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director/Head, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, stated that the President also approved and directed that the Head of Service of the Federation terminate the appointment and dismiss the erstwhile Head of Procurement…