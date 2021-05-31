Escalating violence in South-East and pathway to peace — Gbenro Olajuyigbe

Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative (ERAI), a non-governmental humanitarian and development organization has warned that the escalating violence in Nigeria, particularly, in the South East Zone must not be allowed to degenerate further.

According to the press release signed by its Executive Director, Gbenro Olajuyigbe, the organization whose vision is a world where everyone takes informed and appropriate action to reduce vulnerability and prepare for emergencies condemned the wanton killings as well as the series of attacks on Structures of justice administration and Institutions of democracy such as Police Stations, Prisons, Court and offices of Independent National Electoral Commission.

The organization described the attacks as ‘banal and dangerous’ if allowed to continue as it would return Nigeria to an absolute state of nature where anarchy rules.

The organization was however not pleased with the exclusive military response approach of the Federal Government. He stated…