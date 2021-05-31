Gulak : Northern Youths Commend Police, assures Igbo of safety in North 



By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the police Operatives for the arrest and elimination of the IPOB/ESN terrorists that allegedly masterminded the assassination of Barr Ahmed Ali Gulak, a chieftain of the APC,while assuring their Igbo brothers and sisters living in the Northern part of Nigeria of security and wellbeing.

NYCN made this known in a statement signed by its president Comrade Abubakar Isah noting that the “ proactive approach of the joint security operation has in no small measure calm the already frayed nerves in the Northern region, especially among the youths and renewed people’s confidence in the ability of the Police to stamp out criminal elements in the country if they are supported and willing to do so.

The statement read “we withdraw our early threat on Governor Hope Ozodinma whom we issued an ultimatum for immediate arrest and apprehension of the culprits.

“We also call on the Police and other…