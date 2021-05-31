Minority Reps condemn killing of Gulak, demand Justice

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed shock over the gruesome murder of former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmed Gulak, by gunmen in Owerri, Imo state capital, calling for the urgent arrest and prosecution of his killers.

The Caucus in a statement signed by its Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, described the assassination of Gulak as “wicked and barbaric and urged the police and other security agencies to fish out the assailants”.

The caucus urged that “ those behind this assassination be immediately made to face the full wrath of the law”.

According to them, “Moreover, the minority caucus is heavily disturbed by the worsening insecurity, violence and killings in Imo, particularly since the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration took over the state.

“As representatives of the people, our caucus believes that the situation has gone beyond the capacity of the government of Imo state,…