Nnamdi Kanu commends Obiano, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Umahi for compliance

By Steve Oko

Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has commended Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State; his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State for taking some proactive actions in memory of the Biafra Day celebration.

Kanu had ordered a sit-at-home to mark this year’s Biafra Day and in honour of all those killed in the struggle for Biafra independence since 1976.

Kanu in a live broadcast Monday morning via Facebook and other social media platforms, hailed the courage of Gov. Obiano in building a cenotaph in memory of fallen Biafra heroes.

He also commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for releasing members of Zionist Biafra group crammed into detention for some months now.

The IPOB Leader also saluted the boldness of Gov. Ikpeazu in “speaking truth to power” when he declared on Sunday night that Abia traders would not be forced to open their shops today (Monday) if they…