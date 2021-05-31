Smoking one cigarette a day harms smoker’s health ― WHO

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World No Tobacco Day, the World Health Organisation, WHO has warned that smoking one cigarette a day can seriously harm a person’s health even as it disclosed that no fewer than 1.2 million non-smokers die from exposure to tobacco smoke.

In a message to mark the day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti noted that tobacco kills half of its users as it harms nearly every organ in the human body.

She said: “Tobacco use can lead to lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, stomach, bowel and other cancers. It increases the risk of chest and lung infections, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and other conditions. There is no safe form of tobacco.

Noting that the theme for this year was “Commit to quit” as the choice to stop tobacco was in individual’s hands, she said: “ Millions of people have been motivated to quit tobacco during the COVID-19 pandemic because of evidence showing tobacco smoking impairs lung function, making…