 South- East NASS Caucus laments attacks, killings in South East

…Asks IGP to immediately dig deep in his investigations to unravel the actual identities of these unknown gunmen

By Henry Umoru

THE South-East caucus of the Senate and the House of Representatives Sunday condemned attacks and continuous killings in the South East geo- Political zone of the country.

In a statement, the National lawmakers said that they were surprised that these are taking place in the zone against the backdrop that the Igbos are not known to kill or waste lives, adding that the people of the South East are not known for this unfortunate violent disposition, no matter the provocation.

According to them, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba should immediately dig deep in his investigations to unravel the actual identities of these unknown gunmen who are determined to create a state of anarchy in the Southeast.

The statement was signed by for Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu for Enugu State, Senate Minority Leader,…