Too many military plane crashes

IT is shocking the number of military air crashes and losses we have experienced as a nation in the past six years. We are left wondering: what is really going on in the Nigerian Air Force, NAF?

Between August 29, 2015 and now, Nigeria has suffered eleven military plane crashes with no fewer than 33 military officers perishing. These include the Air Force plane crash which killed seven on board (August 29, 2015) in Kaduna; F-7NI jet on October 10, 2015 and Augusta Westland crash in Makurdi (November 15).

This year alone the Air Force has lost at least three jets. They were the Beechcraft KingAir350i which went down with all seven officers on board in Abuja on March 21, 2021; the Alpha Jet which crashed while supporting troops in the North-East on April 3, 2021 and now the biggest of them all – the crash of a military jet conveying Nigeria’s 25th Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers on board at the Kaduna Airport. He assumed the post on January…