Whitney Okpalamoka: From pol science to fabric art

By Chinasa Afigbo

Whitney Okpalamoka, a graduate of political science from Covenant University, is an emerging fabric artist. Her brand, Whitney Black, evolved into making exotic bridal wear with luxurious fabrics and piquant designs. Okpalamoka reveals how she uses her craft to boost confidence in women.

When did you decide to go into this business, and what inspired you?

I decided to be a fashion designer officially in 2016, fresh out of the university and had just completed my NYSC as well. I was good with my hands to a large extent and could sketch a little, so I decided to give fashion a try. My biggest inspiration is my mum. She owned a fashion house when I was little and that inspired me to also work towards being my own boss.

After your youth service, did you do job hunting before the decision to settle for fashion?

Not at all. Before my service, I had already made the decision to be a fashion designer. So, I went straight to fashion school.

How has the process been…