Why I shun building more state varsities

…Sheer hypocrisy, you’re building more in disguise -Georgewill

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Monday said he was apathetic to establishment of more Rivers State owned universities because of the enormous challenge of adequately funding such institutions to effectively meet set development objects.

Wike at the flag off of Emohua Campus of the Rivers State University (RSU) in Emohua Local Government Area said he was rather concerned about committing more funds to state’s existing varsities so they can offer needed holistic grooming for requisite man power for the country.

However, a dissenting voice, Enefaa Georgewill of Rivers State Civil Society Organisation (RIVSCO) accused Wike of “expressing hypocrisy” in his disposition on ground that RSU multi campuses the state e has embarked on under Wike amounted to building more varsities in disguise.

Wike had stated, “Why I cannot build more universities is not because I don’t have where to build…