Wike urges church leaders to pray for a crisis-free transition in 2023

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Sunday urged church leaders to pray and ceaselessly seek God’s benevolence intervention for a crisis-free transition in 2023, so that a God-fearing successor will emerge as the next Governor.

Wike said this at a special thanksgiving church service in commemoration of the second anniversary of his second tenure in office at St Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The Governor ascribed the sustenance and successes of his administration to God’s divine guidance and protection, saying that without God, there was no way he would have survived with as powers that be have attempted to foist an atmosphere of insecurity in the state.

“I urge you to pray that we will have our transition very smooth. That there will be no crisis,” he said.

He described the remaining two years of his administration as crucial, stating that he had never sat with anyone in private and promised to handover the realm of governance to the person by the end…