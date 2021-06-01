1999 Constitution below standards— Gbajabiamila

…Urges Mass Participation for a new constitution

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday said the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has fallen short of the expectations of Nigerians, needing a drastic overhaul.

The Green Chamber helmsman, noted that “a nation’s constitution is not only the foundation of its existence but is supposed to set the terms of the nationhood and define the manner that reflects her common truths and highest aspirations, the Speaker noted that “Our constitution falls short of this standard.”

The Speaker gave his view on the document, through a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi.

He said the reason for that was “because the 1999 Constitution is the product of a hurried national compromise that we entered into two decades ago in order to ensure that the military returned to the barracks and that we returned to democratic…