Gulak a brilliant politician, IGP should investigate killing — Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The former governor of Imo state and the Senator who is representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday described the assassinated All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain Ahmed Gulak, as a brilliant politician, even as he called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to investigate how Gulak was killed in Imo state.

Okorocha spoke to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, while responding to Gulak’s murder.

According to Okorocha, the investigation would unravel the motive behind those who murdered Gulak.

In the statement, “Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial Zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha has outrightly condemned the unfortunate murder of one of the front row politicians in this country, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, describing his death, as unfortunate and disheartening.

“Senator Okorocha has also sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Alhaji…