Mustapha Isa re-elected NGE President

The incumbent President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Mustapha Isa has been re-elected to oversee the affairs of the guild for the next two years.

Isa defeated his opponent, Victoria Ibanga after polling 176 votes against Ibanga’s 54 votes.

The Chairman, Screening and Election Committee, Bonnie Iwuoha announced the election results on Monday night.

VP (East)

Samuel Egbala – 132 votes (Winner)

Sheddy Ozoene – 88 votes

VP (West)

Bolaji Adebiyi – 132 votes (winner)

Ken Ugbechie – 80 votes

Assistant General Secretary

Austeen Elewodalu – 126 votes (winner)

Rose Moses – 82 votes

Treasurer

Steve Nwosu – 150 votes (winner)

Catherine Agbo – 51 votes

Juliet Njiowhor – 26 votes

Social/Publicity Secretary

Eze Anaba – 164 votes – (winner)

Chooks Oko – 53 votes

Standing Committee members

WEST

Gabriel Akinadewo – 174 votes (winner)

Onuoha Ukeh – 174 votes (winner)

Wole Sogunle – 172 votes (winner)

Abimbola Tooki – 61…