Naomi Osaka’s statement about withdrawing from French Open

Naomi Osaka tweeted the following statement announcing her withdrawal from the French Open on Monday:

“Hey everyone, this isn’t a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.

”I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not idea and my message could have been clearer.

”More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted,…